Citation
Kays Ebrahim B, Fouche A, Walker-Williams H. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
METHOD: This article reports the findings of a scoping review designed to identify research exploring the losses associated with childhood sexual abuse in women survivors. A systematic search of databases for articles published between 1983 and 2019 were conducted using keywords related to loss and women survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; child abuse; cultural contexts; adult victims; sexual abuse