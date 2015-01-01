Abstract

Self-inflicted injury, the most common form of intentional injury, disproportionately affects low-income countries, but is poorly described in this setting. This retrospective review of the 2008-2018 trauma registry at a referral hospital in Malawi included all victims of intentional injury ≥10 years. Self-inflicted injuries were compared to assaults. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. Common mechanisms of self-inflicted injuries were fall from height, poisoning, and penetrating injury. In-hospital mortality from self-inflicted injury was 8.8% vs. 1.9% for assault. Those who died from self-inflicted injury were more often older (median 34 vs. 26 years, p < 0.001), male (91.9% vs. 67.8%, p < 0.001), unemployed (32.8% vs. 6.4%, p < 0.001), and most commonly died by hanging (60%). The odds of in-hospital mortality after self-inflicted injury was four times assault (OR 4.0 [95% CI 1.4-11.5], p = 0.01). The trauma registry proved useful for describing self-inflicted injury in this setting.

