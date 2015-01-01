Abstract

Problematic Internet and smartphone usage among adolescents has become an alarming social problem. Previous research suggests a detrimental effect of Internet and smartphone problematic use on psychological adjustment. Therefore, it is important to identify protective factors that may ameliorate these deleterious mental health consequences. We examined emotional intelligence as a potential moderator in the association between problematic Internet and smartphone use and suicide ideation in a sample of 2196 (1008 male; 1188 female) Spanish adolescents.



RESULTS showed that problematic Internet and smartphone use was significantly associated with suicide ideation. Emotional intelligence scores were negatively associated with both problematic Internet and smartphone use and suicide ideation. Finally, results of moderation analyses indicated that emotional intelligence moderates the negative link between problematic Internet and smartphone use and suicide risk. Specifically, a weaker association between problematic Internet and smartphone usage and suicidal ideation was found among adolescents with higher emotional intelligence. These findings reinforce the notion that emotional intelligence might be a protective factor in adolescents, helping them to reduce the negative symptoms associated to problematic Internet and smartphone use. Implications of these findings for the prevention of psychological maladjustment associated to Internet and smartphone problematic usage in adolescents are discussed.

Language: en