Abstract

Cyberbullying has been established as a serious problem that affects all countries. However, the phenomenon of duality in cyberbullying, whereby an individual assumes two completely opposite roles, i.e., being a cybervictim and a cyberbully at the same time, has not been sufficiently examined in depth. The study population of this meta-analysis of 22 studies (K = 27) comprised 47,836 adolescents whose mean age was 13.68 years. The effect size of the correlation between being both a cybervictim and a cyberbully was moderate-high (r = 0.428), and its significance was high (p<0.001). The moderator variables sex, age and culture were studied by meta-regression; only culture was found to be significant, explaining 66% of the variance (R2 = 66%). It was found in the data that Central European, Mediterranean culture, North American, South America and Asian culture in particular accounted for most of the moderator effect, while the other two variables were insignificant. The systematic review showed that the group of cyberbully-victims was chiefly formed by females with unstable family links (laissez-faire parental style, lack of communication and rules, offensive communication with parents). Lack of clear, appropriate rules and behavioural patterns in this family type reinforces problematic Internet use, which in turn increases the risk of individuals in this group becoming cybervictims. Longitudinal studies have revealed a series of grave problems and a relation between reporting being a cybervictim in the first survey waves and becoming a cyberbully in later waves. The cybervictim-bully population also proved to be more prone to suffer other psychological disorders (depression and anxiety) and emotional difficulties with peers.

Language: en