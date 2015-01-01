|
Citation
|
Vlaanderen A, Bevelander KE, Kleemans M. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2020; 112: e106459.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cyberbullying rates among children are worrisome and the consequences of cyberbullying can be detrimental. Theory-based interventions to reduce cyberbullying are lacking. Therefore, this study examined whether an online anti-cyberbullying intervention based on the Theory of Planned Behavior could increase children's intention to intervene in cyberbullying incidents on behalf of the victim. An experiment (N = 298, 10-12 years old) was conducted to investigate whether the intervention could positively affect the behavioral intention to intervene on behalf of the victim via changes in children's attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bystander behavior; Children; Cyberbully victim; Cyberbullying; Intervening behavior; Theory of Planned Behavior