SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vlaanderen A, Bevelander KE, Kleemans M. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2020; 112: e106459.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chb.2020.106459

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Cyberbullying rates among children are worrisome and the consequences of cyberbullying can be detrimental. Theory-based interventions to reduce cyberbullying are lacking. Therefore, this study examined whether an online anti-cyberbullying intervention based on the Theory of Planned Behavior could increase children's intention to intervene in cyberbullying incidents on behalf of the victim. An experiment (N = 298, 10-12 years old) was conducted to investigate whether the intervention could positively affect the behavioral intention to intervene on behalf of the victim via changes in children's attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control.

RESULTS showed that children exposed to the anti-cyberbullying intervention had more intentions to intervene on behalf of the cyberbully victim compared to children who were exposed to a non-related intervention. However, no mediation effects were found for children's attitude, subjective norms, and perceived behavioral control. The effectiveness of the intervention in the current study shows that it is important to develop theory-based intervention programs that also focus on the role of bystanders.


Language: en

Keywords

Bystander behavior; Children; Cyberbully victim; Cyberbullying; Intervening behavior; Theory of Planned Behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print