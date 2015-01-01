|
Wolfowicz M, Perry S, Hasisi B, Weisburd D. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2021; 116: e106646.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
OBJECTIVEs Social media platforms such as Facebook are used by both radicals and the security services that keep them under surveillance. However, only a small percentage of radicals go on to become terrorists and there is a worrying lack of evidence as to what types of online behaviors may differentiate terrorists from non-violent radicals. Most of the research to date uses text-based analysis to identify "radicals" only. In this study we sought to identify new social-media level behavioral metrics upon which it is possible to differentiate terrorists from non-violent radicals.
Language: en
Case-control; Internet; Social-learning theory; Social-media; Terrorism