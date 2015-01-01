|
Foody M, Mazzone A, Laffan DA, Loftsson M, O'Higgins Norman J. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2021; 117: e106662.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Sexting has been identified as an emerging online phenomenon among adolescents. However, research investigating its behavioural correlates and the sexting behaviours (i.e., sending and/or receiving) is still scarce. The present study investigated the association between different sexting behaviours and various behavioural problems among Irish adolescents. A sample of 848 students aged 15-18 participated in the study (Mage = 16.4 years). A self-report measure assessing the sharing of sexual images among teenagers was created and administered for the purpose of this study. The Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire was adopted to detect emotional and behavioural problems.
Language: en
Adolescence; Behavioural problems; LGBTQ; Sexting; Sexual images