Branson M, March E. Comput. Hum. Behav. 2021; 119: e106711.
Cyber Dating Abuse includes perpetration of aggressive and controlling behaviours against an intimate partner via technology. Despite the significant physical and psychological outcomes, there is a paucity in research exploring predictors of Cyber Dating Abuse. In the current study, we replicate and extend previous research by exploring the utility of jealousy, hostility, narcissism (grandiose and vulnerable), and psychopathy (primary and secondary) as predictors of Cyber Dating Abuse. Participants (N = 817; 78.2% women; Mage = 28.16, SD = 10.49) were recruited via social media and completed an online questionnaire which comprised measures of jealousy, hostility, narcissism, psychopathy, and perpetration of Cyber Dating Abuse behaviours.
Language: en
Cyber dating abuse; Hostility; Jealousy; Narcissism; Psychopathy