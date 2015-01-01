Abstract

Cyber Dating Abuse includes perpetration of aggressive and controlling behaviours against an intimate partner via technology. Despite the significant physical and psychological outcomes, there is a paucity in research exploring predictors of Cyber Dating Abuse. In the current study, we replicate and extend previous research by exploring the utility of jealousy, hostility, narcissism (grandiose and vulnerable), and psychopathy (primary and secondary) as predictors of Cyber Dating Abuse. Participants (N = 817; 78.2% women; Mage = 28.16, SD = 10.49) were recruited via social media and completed an online questionnaire which comprised measures of jealousy, hostility, narcissism, psychopathy, and perpetration of Cyber Dating Abuse behaviours.



RESULTS supported the hypotheses that jealousy, vulnerable narcissism, and secondary psychopathy would be significant, positive predictors of Cyber Dating Abuse perpetration. No other predictor reached significance, and gender (control variable) was also a non-significant predictor.



RESULTS are discussed through the lens of evolutionary theory and the General Aggression Model and indicate that the perpetration of Cyber Dating Abuse may be better attributed to reactive, emotional aggression, compared to proactive, instrumental aggression. These results have important clinical and practical implications and may inform management and prevention of online intimate partner abuse and violence.

Language: en