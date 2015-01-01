Abstract

The Internet has afforded people a multitude of opportunities to engage in crime and deviance online. Despite recent research efforts the application of criminological theories to the topic of cybercrime has returned mixed results. Furthermore, no study to date has sought to examine the effect of personality on individual differences in motivations to engage in cybercrime. In this study we use reinforcement sensitivity theory (RST) proposed by Gray (1982; 1987) as a framework for explaining cybercrime. RST is increasingly being used to explain individual differences in a range of behaviors including a wide range of criminal behaviors. In this study, 577 participants reported engagement in cybercrime behaviors and completed the RST Personality Questionnaire (RST-PQ). Overall, we found support for the hypothesis that RST related traits were associated with cybercrime. The four BAS subfactors (Reward Interest, Goal-Drive Persistence, Reward Reactivity, and Impulsivity) were found to have differing relationships with cybercrime. BIS traits were also positively associated with cybercrime, possibly deriving from the effect of increased anonymity online on the role of the BIS as a conflict mediator. Overall, this study supports the application of RST to the study of cybercrime while emphasizing the need for future research to (1) disaggregate the varying effects of BAS activation on engagement in specific types of cybercriminal behaviors and (2) further explore the unique effect of online anonymity on RST processes that motivate deviant behaviors online.

