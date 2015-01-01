|
Quintana-Orts C, Rey L, Neto F. Psychosoc. Interv. 2021; 30(2): 67-74.
¿Son la soledad y la inteligencia emocional factores importantes para los adolescentes? La influencia de la victimización por acoso y ciberacoso en la ideación suicida
(Copyright © 2021, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
The aims of the present study were to examine whether (1) loneliness mediated the association between two types of peer victimisation and suicidal ideation and (2) emotional intelligence (EI) played a moderating role in the indirect and/or direct effect of a mediation model in a large sample of adolescents. Cross-sectional data on 1,929 students (Mage = 14.65, SD = 1.79) were analysed. A self-report questionnaire was used to measure demographic variables (course grade, sex, and age), peer victimisation types (traditional and cybervictimisation), loneliness, EI, and suicidal ideation. The results indicated that loneliness only partially mediated the relationship between traditional victimisation and suicidal ideation. By contrast, loneliness was not a significant mediator between cybervictimisation and suicidal ideation. Furthermore, the indirect effects of the mediation model for traditional victimisation were moderated by EI. The greater the level of EI, the weaker the indirect effects of traditional victimisation on suicidal ideation. The findings suggest that interventions targeted at improving EI abilities may help break the links among peer victimisation, loneliness, and suicidal ideation in adolescent victims of bullying.
