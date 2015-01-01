Abstract

The aims of the present study were to examine whether (1) loneliness mediated the association between two types of peer victimisation and suicidal ideation and (2) emotional intelligence (EI) played a moderating role in the indirect and/or direct effect of a mediation model in a large sample of adolescents. Cross-sectional data on 1,929 students (Mage = 14.65, SD = 1.79) were analysed. A self-report questionnaire was used to measure demographic variables (course grade, sex, and age), peer victimisation types (traditional and cybervictimisation), loneliness, EI, and suicidal ideation. The results indicated that loneliness only partially mediated the relationship between traditional victimisation and suicidal ideation. By contrast, loneliness was not a significant mediator between cybervictimisation and suicidal ideation. Furthermore, the indirect effects of the mediation model for traditional victimisation were moderated by EI. The greater the level of EI, the weaker the indirect effects of traditional victimisation on suicidal ideation. The findings suggest that interventions targeted at improving EI abilities may help break the links among peer victimisation, loneliness, and suicidal ideation in adolescent victims of bullying.



Los objetivos del presente estudio fueron examinar (1) si la soledad mediaba la relación entre dos tipos de victimización entre iguales y la ideación suicida y (2) si la inteligencia emocional (IE) ejercía un papel moderador en el efecto indirecto y/o directo del modelo de mediación en una muestra amplia de adolescentes. Se analizaron datos transversales de una muestra de 1,929 estudiantes (Medad = 14.65, DT = 1.79). Se utilizó un cuestionario autoinformado para medir las variables sociodemográficas (curso académico, sexo y edad), los tipos de victimización entre iguales (victimización por acoso tradicional y cibervictimización), la soledad, la IE y la ideación suicida. Los resultados indicaron que la soledad solo mediaba parcialmente la relación entre la victimización por acoso tradicional y la ideación suicida. Por el contrario, la soledad no fue un mediador significativo entre la cibervictimización y la ideación suicida. Además se halló que los efectos indirectos del modelo de mediación para la victimización por acoso tradicional fueron moderados por la IE. A mayor IE los efectos indirectos de la victimización por acoso tradicional sobre la ideación suicida eran menos intensos. Los resultados sugieren que las intervenciones dirigidas a mejorar las habilidades de IE podrían ayudar a debilitar la asociación entre la victimización entre iguales, la soledad y la ideación suicida en adolescentes víctimas de acoso escolar.

