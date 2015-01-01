|
Peraza-Balderrama JN, Valdés-Cuervo AA, Martínez-Ferrer B, Reyes-Rodríguez AC, Parra-Pérez LG. Psychosoc. Interv. 2021; 30(2): 101-111.
Una evaluación de la Multidimensional School Collective Efficacy Scale para prevenir el acoso en escolares: el examen de la dimensionalidad y la invarianza de medida
(Copyright © 2021, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
The construct of a school collective efficacy to prevent bullying has attracted attention as a way to increase a positive, school-wide climate. The current study tested the fit of several first-order models of school collective efficacy to prevent (uni-dimensional, two-dimensional, and three-dimensional) bullying using a sample of 579 male (Mage = 14.31, SD = 1.78 years old) and 589 female (Mage = 14.56, SD = 1.83 years old) Mexican adolescents. The models were validated by the extent to which the model was invariant by gender and by educational level (secondary vs. high school). Moreover, the discriminant and concurrent validity of model dimensions were examined through their relationships with other constructs. The results suggest that school collective efficacy is a three-dimensional construct, with supporting evidence for cohesion, students' social control, and teachers' social control dimensions. Measurement invariance was found in this three-dimensional measurement model by gender and educational level. The latent means difference analysis showed some differences by gender and educational level on factors of school collective efficacy. Finally, results support our hypotheses related to discriminant and concurrent validity in relation to external variables. Overall, findings indicate this three-dimensional model is useful to measure adolescents' perceptions of school collective efficacy.
Language: en