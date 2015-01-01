Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the role of different types of prejudice, resilience, and behavioral activation/inhibition systems (BAS / BIS) in predicting impulsive behavior in fathers with a history of physical violence against children. This research was descriptive and correlational. The statistical population of this study was men with daughters who referred to counseling centers and welfare services in District 9 of Tehran, from which 80 people with a history of physical violence against children were selected by purposive sampling. The research instruments included Impulsivity Questionnaire (Bart, 2004), Prejudice Questionnaire (Bahrman, 2014), Resilience Questionnaire (Connor & Davidson, 2003), and Behavioral Activation / Inhibition Systems Scale (Carver & White, 1994). Pearson correlation test and simultaneous linear regression were used to analyze the data.



FINDINGS showed that impulsive behavior had a positive and significant relationship with prejudice (religious, gender, racial, ethnic) and behavioral activation system and had a negative and significant relationship with resilience and behavioral inhibition system (P <0/05). Also, Regression results showed that religious prejudice (0.70), gender prejudice (0.41), resilience (0.36), behavioral activation system (0.57), and behavioral inhibition system (0.22) predict impulsive behavior. Given the role of different types of prejudice, resilience, and behavioral activation/inhibition systems in predicting impulsive behavior in fathers with a history of physical violence against their children, conducting workshops based on these concepts is essential for families.



Keywords: Resilience, Prejudice, Physical Violence, Impulsive Behavior, Behavioral Activation System, Behavioral Inhibition System

