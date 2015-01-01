|
Citation
Ayoublo Z, Arvin S. RRJ 2021; 9(11): 111-120.
Copyright
Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The aim of this study was to investigate the role of different types of prejudice, resilience, and behavioral activation/inhibition systems (BAS / BIS) in predicting impulsive behavior in fathers with a history of physical violence against children. This research was descriptive and correlational. The statistical population of this study was men with daughters who referred to counseling centers and welfare services in District 9 of Tehran, from which 80 people with a history of physical violence against children were selected by purposive sampling. The research instruments included Impulsivity Questionnaire (Bart, 2004), Prejudice Questionnaire (Bahrman, 2014), Resilience Questionnaire (Connor & Davidson, 2003), and Behavioral Activation / Inhibition Systems Scale (Carver & White, 1994). Pearson correlation test and simultaneous linear regression were used to analyze the data.
