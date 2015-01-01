Abstract

The aim of the current project was to study the effectiveness of cognitive training of hope promotion on basic psychological needs satisfaction of male students with bullying behavior in high school. It's a semi-experimental study with a pretest and posttest design with the control group. By using the purposeful sampling method the samples were selected in Urmia City in 2018-2019. Therefore, after the implementation of the Olweus' Bully/Victim inventory (1996) and the screening by the school's officials, 30 students who were classified as bullies, were randomly assigned to an experimental and a control group equally. The experimental group received cognitive training of hope promotion (Magyar-Moe, 2009) for two months in eight 90-minute sessions. The measurement tools were basic psychological needs Questionnaires (Deci & Ryan, 2000) that were filled by the participants in the pretest and posttest stages. The results of covariance analysis revealed improvement of the components of basic psychological needs in the experimental group compared to the control group. The findings indicated that cognitive training of hope promotion might be recommended as a useful component of empowerment programs for school counselors and educators in the education domain.

