Tehranchi A, Neshatdoost HT, Amiri S, Power M. RRJ 2021; 10(1): 75-86.

(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)

Positive psychotherapy has some efficiencies in the treatment of depression but its effectiveness can be increased through technical and theoretical integration. The aim of the present study is to develop an integrative treatment model and comparing its effectiveness with positive psychotherapy and cognitive behavioral therapy. The research design is quasi-experimental. ...


