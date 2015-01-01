SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Soszyńska-Budny J, Soszyńska-Budny J. Lect. Notes Intell. Transp. Infrastruct. 2021; 2021: 1-49.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/978-3-030-65339-2_1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The backgrounds for critical infrastructure reliability analysis are introduced. Two-state approach and multistate approach to critical infrastructure reliability examination are presented. The critical infrastructure reliability indicators are defined in both considered approaches. Applications of the proposed reliability approaches to the evaluation and prediction of the reliability indicators of an exemplary critical infrastructure and the port oil terminal critical infrastructure are presented as well.


Language: en
