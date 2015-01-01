|
Citation
|
Soszyńska-Budny J, Soszyńska-Budny J. Lect. Notes Intell. Transp. Infrastruct. 2021; 2021: 1-49.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The backgrounds for critical infrastructure reliability analysis are introduced. Two-state approach and multistate approach to critical infrastructure reliability examination are presented. The critical infrastructure reliability indicators are defined in both considered approaches. Applications of the proposed reliability approaches to the evaluation and prediction of the reliability indicators of an exemplary critical infrastructure and the port oil terminal critical infrastructure are presented as well.
Language: en