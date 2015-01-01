Abstract

The methodology and general approach to critical infrastructure safety and resilience analysis is proposed. The principles of multistate approach to critical infrastructure safety analysis are introduced. There are introduced the notions of critical infrastructure basic safety indicators like, the critical infrastructure safety function, the critical infrastructure risk function and the critical infrastructure fragility curve. Basic critical infrastructure safety structures are defined and the general formulae for their safety functions and their particular forms when the critical infrastructure assets have piecewise exponential safety functions are given. The critical infrastructure safety and resilience indicators are proposed to be obtained by using of probabilistic approach to modelling of operation threats and extreme weather hazard impacts on its assets safety. The general scheme of this approach is presented together with the description of its boxes' contains. There are proposed safety and resilience indicators, crucial for operators and users of the critical infrastructure, defined as a complex system in its operating environment.

