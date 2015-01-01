CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Soszyńska-Budny J, Soszyńska-Budny J. Lect. Notes Intell. Transp. Infrastruct. 2021; 2021: 85-110.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The safety of a critical infrastructure free of any outside impacts is discussed and modelled. The safety indicators of this critical infrastructure and its assets are defined. A real technical application of the proposed safety model to the port oil terminal critical infrastructure free of any outside impacts safety examination is performed and its safety indicators are evaluated.
Language: en