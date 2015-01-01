SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Soszyńska-Budny J, Soszyńska-Budny J. Lect. Notes Intell. Transp. Infrastruct. 2021; 2021: 153-206.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/978-3-030-65339-2_5

The safety of critical infrastructure impacted by the climate-weather change process at its operating area is considered. The climate-weather change process at the critical infrastructure operating area and its parameters are defined and its characteristics are determined. The safety and resilience indicators of the critical infrastructure and its assets related to the climate-weather change process at its operating area impact are proposed. The safety of the port oil terminal critical infrastructure impacted by climate-weather change process at its operating area is examined and its safety and resilience indicators are determined.


Language: en
