Royer C. Humanity (Philadelphia, PA) 2021; 11(3): e7.

(Copyright © 2021, University of Pennsylvania Press)

unavailable

unavailable

The purpose of this review essay is not so much to dwell on the numerous virtues of Mathias Thaler's Naming Violence and Elizabeth Frazer's and Kimberly Hutchings' Can Political Violence Ever be Justified?, but rather to enter into a critical discussion with the authors and to carve out some major points of disagreement. In both cases I am not entirely convinced by how the authors conceptualize potential responses to political violence. After discussing the two books in isolation from each other, the essay's conclusion brings some of the previous arguments together and opens a space in which we can develop a theory of judging and responding to violence.


