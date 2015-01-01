|
Lokot M, Sulaiman M, Bhatia A, Horanieh N, Cislaghi B. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 117: 105086.
BACKGROUND: The concept of child 'agency' has become increasingly important for international child-centric organizations, non-government organizations (NGOs) and United Nations (UN) agencies, particularly those responding to the issue of child marriage. Interventions to prevent child marriage often include awareness-raising activities focused on sharing information with children on the dangers of child marriage. Such interventions are often based on, and perpetuate, a belief that increased knowledge can lead to an increase in girls' agency. In this framing, agency is presumed to result in a 'good' decision and is positioned as a natural consequence of increased knowledge. This agency is said to enable girls to resist marriages forced upon them by their parents.
Adolescents; Agency; Child marriage