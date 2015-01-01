Abstract

Road accidents in Israel were responsible for 23% of injuries in pediatric population between 2013 and 2017. In recent years, the massive entrance of e-bike and other light electric vehicles (called collectively LEV) into the roads is significantly changing the epidemiology of road accidents among children. The study aims to describe the causes, injury types, and other epidemiological characteristics of children injured in road accident and compare injuries of LEV to regular bicycles and other light non-electric vehicles (called collectively LNEV). This retrospective study included all referrals to pediatric emergency department due to road accidents, from April 2015 through March 2017. The details of the accidents and injuries were retrieved, and the subjects' characteristics were compared based on vehicle type. A total of 1531 children met the inclusion criteria. The study found that LEV road accidents among children cause more severe injuries than other LNEV in terms of injury severity score (ISS) (mean ISS 5.8 ± 4.9 vs. 4.7 ± 3.6, P = 0.001), head and neck injuries (18.7% vs. 12.9%, respectively, P < 0.05), lower extremities (36.5% vs. 23.9%, P = 0.001), and multisystem injuries (58.6% vs. 31.8%, P < 0.001). The findings of the current study suggest that the use of LEVs is changing the epidemiology of road accidents, which requires adjustments in accident and injury prevention strategies.



CONCLUSION: The study results should encourage authorities to provide appropriate community-based programs to promote helmet use, introduce mandatory training and licensing program for LEV riders, and enhance enforcement. What is Known: • Road accidents are the leading cause of death among children and young adults (5 to 29 years). • In recent years, there is a massive entrance of e-bikes and other light electric vehicles on the roads. What is New: • LEV (light electric vehicle) accidents among children impose more severe injuries than other LNEVs (light non-electric vehicles) in terms of ISS, hospitalizations, and multisystem injuries. • The use of LEV is changing the epidemiology of road accidents. This change requires enhancing accident and injury prevention strategies.

