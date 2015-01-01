Abstract

The purpose of our study is to carry out a comprehensive analysis of the phenomenon of pedophilia in the context of child protection from sexual abuse, as well as to substantiate the need for treatment of persons with sexual perversions as a way to prevent sexual violence against children. Despite the normative consolidation of the inadmissibility of violence against children, including sexual violence, and the current system of preventive measures, today minors are the most victimized group of people. Of particular concern is not only the physical harm caused to a child as a result of sexual violence, but also the negative effects on mental health, which further contributes to the emergence of various psychosomatic illnesses, depressed psycho-emotional state, mental health disorders, suicidal behavior. Analysis of domestic and foreign studies cited in the article shows that the number of criminal attacks on the sexual inviolability of the child is steadily increasing. Most of the victims of such crimes are young children, and the perpetrator is often a close relative or someone known to the child. The use of the digital environment and modern methods of communication by pedophiles in order to harass and coerce children into sexual intercourse contributes to the increase in the number of such crimes. The methodology of the study is based on the dialectical method of knowledge, legal and organizational foundations of preventive activity concerning crimes against sexual freedom and sexual inviolability of the child, interrelation and interdependence of domestic and international experience. The results of the study show that, in order to reduce the number of infringements on the sexual inviolability of the child, a set of legal and medical measures aimed at preventing real and potential threats, primarily at identifying and treating persons with sexual perversions, in particular pedophilia, is necessary. This is especially necessary during and after serving a sentence for relevant crimes.

Language: ru