|
Citation
|
Kohlbeck S, Levas M, Hernandez-Meier J, Hargarten S. Inj. Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Interpersonal violence is an ongoing, vexing public health issue. Communities require comprehensive timely data on violence to plan and implement effective violence prevention strategies. Emergency departments (EDs) can play an important role in violence prevention. EDs treat injuries associated with violent crime, and they are well-positioned to systematically collect information about these injuries, including the location where the injury occurred. The Cardiff Model for Violence Prevention (The Cardiff Model) provides a framework for interdisciplinary data collection and sharing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
program evaluation; cross sectional study; screening