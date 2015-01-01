Abstract

Humanitarian aid and development is a multibillion-dollar sector, representing millions of organisations, with hundreds of millions of employees and volunteers operating worldwide. The community is, by its very nature, drawn towards danger, supporting vulnerable parties in high-risk areas. In the face of complex global health emergencies, natural disasters and deteriorating security conditions, the imperative for individuals to deploy to, or work in, increasingly fragile and hostile environments is growing. At the same time, expectations regarding the sector's duty of care are mounting, and employees, families, donors and governments are holding organisations increasingly accountable for their actions. Where an organisation fails - or is perceived to have failed - the people it is supposed to protect, it can face catastrophic litigation and reputational harm. Hostile environment awareness training is part of the duty-of-care strategy for those working in, or travelling to, high to extreme-risk environments. It addresses tactical-level risks by raising the awareness and competency of the individual in identifying, controlling and reacting to security and safety risks. In doing so, it concurrently reduces enterprise-level risks to the organisation. This paper discusses what drives the increasing need for hostile environment awareness training (HEAT), the value it brings in terms of duty of care and organisational resilience, what technical content and immersive learning should be included within a HEAT curriculum, and the challenges organisations face when implementing instruction programme at the global and multicultural level.

