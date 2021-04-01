|
Citation
|
Fares-Otero NE, Trautmann S, Pfaltz MC, Rodríguez-Jiménez R. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 453-455.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has created unprecedented global health and social challenges. Between December 2019 and April 2021, over 149 million cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed worldwide (WHO, 2021). As the number of infections and deaths continues to surge, governments have (re)introduced restrictions such as lockdowns, no-contact regulations and quarantine. Despite the fact that the pandemic affects the life of the vast majority of individuals, several subgroups are at particularly high risk for adverse consequences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Stress; Schizophrenia; Childhood abuse; Cognitive-behavioural therapy; COVID-19 pandemic