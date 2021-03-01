Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Firearm-related injuries (FRI) are an important public health crisis in the US. There is relatively less city level data examining the injury-related trends in Tucson, Arizona. Our study aims to examine FRI, in Southern Arizona's only Level I trauma center.



METHODS: We conducted a (2014-2019) review of our Level-I trauma center registry. We selected all patients who were evaluated for a FRI. We collected patient and center related variables. Our outcomes were the trends of FRI, injury-related characteristics, and mortality. Cochran-Armitage trend analysis was performed.



RESULTS: A total of 1012 FRI patients were identified. The majority of patients were teenagers (32%) and young adults (30%), and 88% were male. Greater than 80% of patients belonged to the low/low-middle socioeconomic class, and 18.5% completed college. The most common firearm utilized was the handgun (45%). The prevalence of FRI increased significantly (2014:15%; 2019:21%; P< 0.01). The most common injury intention was assault (75%). The median ISS was 17(9-25) with most injuries sustained to the extremities (23%). Also, 25% required emergent operative intervention. There is a significant rise in the number of severely injured patients (ISS≥25) (2014:12.1%, 2019:20%; P< 0.01), self-inflicted injuries (2014:10%, 2019:17%; P < 0.01), unintentional injuries (2014:6%, 2019:12%; P< 0.01), and mortality (2014:11%; 2019:19%; P< 0.01). A high prevalence of substance abuse was noted (73% alcohol, 64% drugs).



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of FRI at our center has been rising over the past decade with a shift towards more severe injuries and higher mortality rates. Addressing these alarming changes requires targeted interventions on multiple frontiers.

