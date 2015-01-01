Abstract

States that have legalized cannabis for medicinal or retail use have noted increases in emergency department (ED) visits associated with cannabis-associated harms. However, most studies are retrospective and identify cannabis-related visits using diagnosis codes or THC-positive urine drug immunoassays. These identification methods are limited. ICD codes are infrequently used in adult ED cases of exposure to drugs of abuse and clinicians may not explicitly document diagnosis of drug use, even when highly suspected or confirmed by patients.

