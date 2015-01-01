Abstract

Many motorcycle accidents occur at intersections and are caused by other vehicle drivers who misperceive the speed and time-to-arrival of an approaching motorcycle. The two experiments reported here tested different motorcycle headlight configurations likely to counteract this perceptual failure. In the first experiment, conducted on a driving simulator, car drivers turned left in front of cars and motorcycles approaching an intersection under nighttime lighting conditions. The motorcycles were equipped with either a standard white central light, or one of three vertical configurations of white and yellow lights. The results showed that the standard configuration led to significantly more unsafe accepted gaps than the vertical configurations. In the second experiment, conducted on a test track using a similar task, the most promising motorcycle headlight configuration, i.e., the vertical yellow-white light arrangement (one central white light, plus one yellow light on the helmet and two yellow lights on the fork) was evaluated and compared to a standard configuration and a car. The vertical yellow-white headlight configuration again provided significant safety benefits as compared to the standard configuration. These findings demonstrate that motorcycle safety can be improved by headlight ergonomics that accentuate the vertical dimension of motorcycles. They also suggest that the driving simulator is a valid tool for conducting research on motorcycle headlight design.

Language: en