Abstract

Law enforcement officers have adopted the use of non-lethal weapons to mitigate civilian casualties incurred by firearm use over recent years and decades. These weapons include, but are not limited to, TASER, beanbag rifles, pepper spray, tear gas, and Flash-ball guns. Nonetheless, severe injuries and even deaths do occur with use of these weapons, in rare instances. This review aims to comprehensively discuss these cases and associated injuries, as well as their according findings on imaging studies. It will also examine how often injuries occur in situations with non-lethal weapons.

