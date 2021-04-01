SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chan JH, Lo C, Hsu CD, Chiu CC, Huang MC, Liao SC, Chen IM, Chen WY, Chen HC, Kuo PH. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2021; 71: 82-87.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.genhosppsych.2021.04.009

BACKGROUND: Premenstrual dysphoric symptoms (PMDS) commonly co-occurred with mood disorders and correlated with suicide experiences in women. This study aims to examine the associations between PMDS and lifetime suicide experiences in patients with mood disorders.

METHODS: Participants were recruited from outpatient settings of two medical centers and one psychiatric hospital in Taiwan. Women aged 18-65 in non-acute state of major depressive disorder or bipolar affective disorder were recruited. PMDS and lifetime suicide experiences were defined by the Schedule for Affective Disorder and Schizophrenia-Lifetime. Lifetime suicide experiences were defined as no suicide experience, suicide plans only and suicide attempts.

RESULTS: A total of 383 women participated in this study (54.8% of them were diagnosed with major depressive disorder), and 13.8% were diagnosed with PMDS. The prevalence of patients with lifetime suicide plans only and lifetime suicide attempts were 15.9% and 39.7%, respectively. In the univariate analysis, PMDS was correlated with lifetime suicide experience. After controlling for covariates, PMDS was a risk indicator for lifetime suicide attempts (OR: 3.46, 95% CI: 1.43-8.38) but not for suicide plans only (OR: 0.93, 95% CI: 0.28-3.11).

CONCLUSIONS: PMDS correlated with lifetime suicide experiences in women with non-acute mood disorders. In particular, PMDS exhibited as an independent correlate for lifetime suicide attempts.


Lifetime suicide attempts; Lifetime suicide plans; Mood disorders; Premenstrual dysphoric symptoms

