Abstract

Drug allergy has been a research topic within the allergy field for decades. However, many drug reactions presumed to be of allergic nature, are not and originate from different mechanisms. Drug-induced reactions can affect numerous organ systems, present with a variety of symptoms, and have more than one mechanism of action. In this rostrum article we want to give an overview of the different allergic and non-allergic reactions that can be expected with the (illicit) use of cannabis, cocaine, opioids and alcohol. In addition, this article focuses on the different methods available to diagnose allergy related to these four drug types and highlight the pitfalls of non-allergic reactions or allergy "mimickers" complicating diagnosis of true drug allergy. Finally, the impact on current medical practices is addressed and future research in support of the allergist in diagnosis and treatment of these medical problems.

Language: en