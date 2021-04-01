Abstract

BACKGROUND: The reduction of misconduct levels and its prevention are two important objectives in prison settings, for which several strategies and control mechanisms are implemented. OBJETIVE: We explore the relationship between a set of socio-demographic, judicial, affective, and personality characteristics and various expressions of aggression.



METHOD: An Ecuadorian sample of 675 sentenced male prisoners was assessed using the Spanish adaptation of the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI). Three subscales of the PAI were used as outcome measures: Aggressive Attitude (AGG-A), Verbal Aggression (AGG-V), and Physical Aggression (AGG-P).



RESULTS: Using path analysis, three models were obtained, each of which had four indicators. Borderline personality features and antisocial personality features emerged as indicators that were common to the three models. Anxiety-related disorders and non-support were indicators specific to AGG-A, whilst schizophrenia and non-support were indicators of AGG-V, and drug problems and crimes against property were indicators of AGG-P.



CONCLUSION: This study indicates that each expression of aggression has a different structure, which suggests its usefulness for detecting the tendency of an inmate to predominantly express one form of aggression or another.

