|
Citation
|
Burneo-Garcés C, Marín-Morales A, Pérez-García M. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 138: 467-476.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The reduction of misconduct levels and its prevention are two important objectives in prison settings, for which several strategies and control mechanisms are implemented. OBJETIVE: We explore the relationship between a set of socio-demographic, judicial, affective, and personality characteristics and various expressions of aggression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Path analysis; Aggression; Anxiety; Personality assessment inventory; Prison population; Psychopathology