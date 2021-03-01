Abstract

BACKGROUND: Management of children with snakebites may vary based on subjective criteria, geographic, and climatic factors. We reviewed the incidence and management of snakebite injuries in children at two tertiary referral centers in separate geographic and climatic location to assess differences in management and outcomes of these patients.



METHODS: After institutional review board approval, a retrospective chart review was performed for patients ≤18 years with snakebite injuries at emergency departments (ED) of two American College of Surgeons verified trauma centers (2006-2013). One center is in southeast US and experiences a sub-tropical climate whereas the other is in southwest US and experiences a semi-arid climate. Demographic and clinical parameters were extracted.



RESULTS: A total of 108 patients (59% male), median age of 9 y (1 y-17 y), were included. Snake type was identified by bystanders in 55.5% cases; copperhead was the most common (37%) subtype. Approximately 30% of patients received antivenom. One quarter of all patients were discharged from the ED. Two patients received surgical intervention in the first 48 hours after presentation. Compared to patients who sustained a snakebite in semi-tropical regions, patients in semi-arid areas had shorter bite-to-ED time, presented directly to the referral center, were more frequently bitten by a rattlesnake, had longer lengths of hospital stay, required antivenom more frequently and at higher doses, and were more frequently admitted to the ICU. No differences were seen in gender, age at presentation, severity of wound, location of bite, abnormalities in coagulation profile or rate of admission to hospital amongst the two sites.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients sustaining snakebites in semi-arid climates were more commonly exposed to dangerous snake types, resulting in higher antivenom requirement, as well as longer hospital stays and need for intensive monitoring. Although no fatalities were reported in our study, our data supports early transfer of snakebite victims to higher levels of care, especially in semi-arid or high-risk areas.

Language: en