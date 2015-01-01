SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hashemi Z. Educ. Strateg. Med. Sci. 2021; 13(6): 628-638.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Research shows that anxiety can rarely be diagnosed alone, and that anxiety disorders and depression are highly comorbid. This study was conducted to investigate the effectiveness of problem solving training and metacognitive skills on anxiety and rumination of gifted students.

Methods: The hypotheses of this research within the framework of experimental single case using a step by step multiple based design during 8 sessions in 6 maragheh brilliant talent students by targeted sampling was studied (Shahid Beheshti High School).

Results: Metacognitive treatment and problem-solving training significantly reduced the severity of anxiety and rumination in the post-treatment and follow-up stages, so that in the metacognition and problem-solving group, the percentage of improvement for 6 subjects in the anxiety variable was 57.2% and / 6, respectively. 51% and 59.6% and 66% in the rumination variable were obtained.

Conclusion: as a conclusion it can be said that mindfulness training and challenging metacognitive positive and negative beliefs can reduce anxiety. The rumination of gifted students will have a longer lasting effect

Keywords: Training problem solving, Metacognitive therapy, Worry, Rumination Depression and Anxiety.


Language: en
