Abstract

Introducation: The purpose of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of admission and commitment based treatment on psychological components (stress, anxiety, Depression) and problem-solving styles in the first grade students of Sanandaj city.



Method: The method of this quasi-experimental study was to use a pre-test-post-test-follow-up design with control group. The statistical population of the study included all female high school students in Sanandaj city in the academic year of 97-96. Based on the statistical population and the purpose of the study, 60 students of the first-year high school students were selected after the screening stage. A multistage cluster sampling method was used to select the sample. In this research, the fieldwork method (treatment on treatment groups) was used for collecting data. Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory, Depression Scale, Anxiety and Stress Questionnaire and Problem Solving Style Questionnaire the following self-checking tools will be used. The data were analyzed using covariance analysis.



Results: The findings of this study showed that education based on acceptance and commitment on psychological components (stress, anxiety, depression) and problem-solving styles had a significant effect (p <0.001).



Conclusions: The present observation confirmed the effectiveness of teaching-based therapy based on commitment and acceptance in changing the level of psychological components (stress, anxiety, Depression) and problem-solving styles in the first grade students of Sanandaj city.





Keywords: Acceptance Therapy, Psychological Components, Problem-Solving Styles, Student.

Language: en