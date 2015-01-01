Abstract

Multi-purpose forest fire fighting vehicles should carry a set of firefighting equipment such as high-pressure water pumps, tree cutters to create a fire isolation corridor, vacuum, and blowing machine high-speed wind sandblasting devices etc. The bumpy road and velocity of moving vehicles can affect the vibration response of these vehicles. Hence, in this research the vibration analysis of a Multi-purpose forest fire fighting vehicle mounted on a URAL4320 active three-wheel drive vehicle is simulated and analyzed. The effect of road bumping and speed of vehicle on the vibration parameters are studied via building mathematical models with 19 degree of freedom for simulating the suspension system of the investigated vehicle.

Language: en