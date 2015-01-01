|
Citation
|
Hussin Safi S. J. Int. Soc. Res. 2021; 14((76-2)): 219-232.
|
Vernacular Title
|
11 eylül sonrasi ameri̇kan diş poli̇ti̇kasinin teröri̇zmle mücadele özeli̇nde değerlendi̇ri̇lmesi̇
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Uluslararası Sosyal Araştırmalar Dergisi)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
American foreign policy is a flexible foreign policy that has changed throughout history. It can be said that especially the changing presidents have a great impact on the change in American foreign policy. Presidents, who have a say in foreign policy individually within the framework of the doctrines they have published, greatly affect the foreign policy activities of the USA. Having such flexibility, American foreign policy has changed in almost every period. Especially after the September 11 attacks, as of the term of President George W. Bush, American foreign policy has undergone a great change. So much so that American foreign policy, which had been pursuing basic concepts such as Isolation, World Wars, Cold War, and globalization, started to take the form of combating terrorism since then. The phenomenon of terrorism, which started during the President Bush period and continued under Obama and Trump administration, played a major role in determining American foreign policy. In this study, the fight against terrorism approach of American foreign policy is discussed within the framework of presidents' changing policies.
Language: tr