Abstract

American foreign policy is a flexible foreign policy that has changed throughout history. It can be said that especially the changing presidents have a great impact on the change in American foreign policy. Presidents, who have a say in foreign policy individually within the framework of the doctrines they have published, greatly affect the foreign policy activities of the USA. Having such flexibility, American foreign policy has changed in almost every period. Especially after the September 11 attacks, as of the term of President George W. Bush, American foreign policy has undergone a great change. So much so that American foreign policy, which had been pursuing basic concepts such as Isolation, World Wars, Cold War, and globalization, started to take the form of combating terrorism since then. The phenomenon of terrorism, which started during the President Bush period and continued under Obama and Trump administration, played a major role in determining American foreign policy. In this study, the fight against terrorism approach of American foreign policy is discussed within the framework of presidents' changing policies.





Amerikan dış politikası tarih boyunca değişim göstermiş esnek bir dış politikadır. Özellikle değişen başkanların Amerikan dış politikasındaki değişime etkisinin oldukça büyük olduğu söylenebilir. Yayınladıkları doktrinler çerçevesinde dış politikada bireysel bir şekilde söz sahibi olan başkanlar, ABD'nin dış politika faaliyetlerini büyük ölçüde etkilemektedirler. Bu şekilde bir esnekliğe sahip olan Amerikan dış politikası, içine girilen hemen hemen her dönemde değişiklik göstermiştir. Özellikle 11 Eylül saldırılarının ardından başkan George W. Bush dönemi itibariyle ise Amerikan dış politikası büyük bir değişim içine girmiştir. Öyle ki önceden izolasyon, dünya savaşları, soğuk savaş, küreselleşme gibi temel kavramlar çerçevesinde seyreden Amerikan dış politikası, bu tarihten itibaren büyük ölçüde terörizmle mücadele şeklini almaya başlamıştır. Başkan Bush döneminde başlayan ve Obama ve Trump yönetiminde de varlığı devam eden terörizm olgusu, Amerikan dış politikasının belirlenmesinde büyük rol oynamıştır. Bu çalışmada, Amerikan dış politikasının terörizmle mücadele yaklaşımı, başkanların değişen politikaları çerçevesinde ele alınmıştır.

Anahtar Kelimeler: Amerikan Dış Politikası, Terörizm, Terörle Mücadele, AUMF, Küreselleşme.

Language: tr