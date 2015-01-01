Abstract

The reasons, effects and the prevention of mobbing has recently been a trending topic. This article aimed to investigate the relationship between mobbing and depression, anxiety symptoms, suicidal ideations and burnout levels of Turkish public and private sector workers. Participants were 340 workers (65.6% female, 34.4% male) and the data was gathered via online and paper-pencil surveys. Demographic Information Form, Turkish version of Negative Act Questionnarie, Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory and Maslach Burn-out Inventory was used to collect data. Also for suicidal ideatons of the participants the suicide question of Beck Depression Inventory was used in the analyses. Spearman Correlation Coefficient was calculated and Independent Groups t-test statistical analyses were used. The results showed that there is a positive correlation between mobbing and depression, anxiety, suicidal ideations and burn-out levels of the workers. In addition results showed that the depression levels of the private sector workers are statistically higher than public sector workers. Female workers showed higher levels of depression and emotional burn-out than male workers. The results were discussed in accordance with literature.



Mobbingin nedenleri, sonuçları ve önlenmesi son yıllarda önem kazanan konulardan biridir. Bu araştırmada Türkiye'de kamu ve özel sektörde çalışan kişilerin maruz kaldıkları mobbing düzeyi ile depresyon, anksiyete belirtileri, intihar düşünceleri ve tükenmişlik düzeylerinin ilişkisi araştırılmıştır. Veriler Mart- Mayıs 2017 tarihleri arasında çevrimiçi ve kağıt-kalem formunda, toplamda 340 katılımcıdan (%65.6 kadın, %34.4 erkek) toplanmıştır. Veri toplama araçları, araştırmacılar tarafından geliştirilen demografik bilgi formu, İşyeri Zorbalığı Ölçeği, Beck Depresyon Envanteri, Beck Anksiyete Envanteri ve Maslach Tükenmişlik Envanteri'dir. A yrıca katılımcıların intihar eğilimlerini ölçmek için Beck Depresyon Envanterinin intihar düşüncelerini soran maddesinden yararlanılmıştır. Hipotezlerin test edilmesi için Spearman Korelasyon katsayısı hesaplanmış ve Bağımsız Gruplar t-test istatistiksel analiz yöntemleri kullanılmıştır. Bulgular iş yerinde maruz kalınan zorbalık düzeyi ile depresyon, anksiyete, intihar düşünceleri ve tükenmişlik düzeyi arasında pozitif korelasyon olduğunu göstermiştir. Ayrıca bulgular özel sektör çalışanlarının depresyon düzeylerinin kamu çalışanlarından anlamlı düzeyde yüksek olduğuna ve kadın çalışanların depresyon ve duygusal tükenmişlik düzeylerinin erkeklere kıyasla istatistiksel olarak anlamlı şekilde yüksek olduğuna işaret etmektedir. Bulgular alanyazın ışığında tartışılmıştır.

Anahtar Kelimeler: Mobbing, Depresyon, Anksiyete, Tükenmişlik.

