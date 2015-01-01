|
Citation
|
Yortan N. J. Int. Soc. Res. 2021; 14((76-8)): 895-902.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Türki̇ye'de kamu ve özel sektör çalişanlarinin maruz kaldiklari mobbi̇ng ve ruh sağliği sorunlari i̇li̇şki̇si̇
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Uluslararası Sosyal Araştırmalar Dergisi)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The reasons, effects and the prevention of mobbing has recently been a trending topic. This article aimed to investigate the relationship between mobbing and depression, anxiety symptoms, suicidal ideations and burnout levels of Turkish public and private sector workers. Participants were 340 workers (65.6% female, 34.4% male) and the data was gathered via online and paper-pencil surveys. Demographic Information Form, Turkish version of Negative Act Questionnarie, Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory and Maslach Burn-out Inventory was used to collect data. Also for suicidal ideatons of the participants the suicide question of Beck Depression Inventory was used in the analyses. Spearman Correlation Coefficient was calculated and Independent Groups t-test statistical analyses were used. The results showed that there is a positive correlation between mobbing and depression, anxiety, suicidal ideations and burn-out levels of the workers. In addition results showed that the depression levels of the private sector workers are statistically higher than public sector workers. Female workers showed higher levels of depression and emotional burn-out than male workers. The results were discussed in accordance with literature.
Language: tr