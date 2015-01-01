Abstract

Conventionally, the shear thickening fluid (STF) is used to improve the ballistic performance of aramid fabric because its shear thickening property increases the friction of inter-yarns. However, intuitively, enhancing the inter-yarn adhesion is an easier method. In this study, the adhesive polyurethane (PU) was utilized. The aramid fabrics impregnated with STF, the composite of STF and PU (STF-PU), and PU were compared in terms of the resistance to single yarn pull-out, the flexibility of fabric and the high-velocity impact test, respectively. Due to the robust adhesion of PU, comparing with STF/aramid fabric, a small amount of PU within STF-PU could strengthen the resistance of inter-yarn relative motion significantly and decrease mass loading intensively. Meantime, the flexibility had a little compromise due to unique heterogeneous structure in striking contrast with PU/aramid whose flexibility was impaired extremely. When it came to the high-velocity impact test, STF-PU/aramid showed outright advantages over STF/aramid and PU/aramid composite. It was also illuminated that excessively strong resistance to the yarn mobility was adverse for the high-velocity impact. Confidently, this work provides a new avenue in the development of flexible armor.

