Abstract

The bi-layer composite ceramic armors are widely used in the protection field, and its design method is keep changing since the Florence model has been found. In this study, an analytical design method of bi-layer was proposed and examined with a new ceramic protection efficiency definition. With this definition, the protection efficiency of composite ceramic armor can be divided into two independent parts: the protection efficiency of ceramic and the protection efficiency of backing plate. By using this analytical design method, the design of the bi-layer ceramic armor can be more efficiency and the material of armor can be selected more accurately.

