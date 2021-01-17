Abstract

The phenomenon of suicide is one of the most serious and important issues in the field of mental health, especially among university students as one of the most vulnerable groups in this field. Therefore, it is very important to identify the factors that can cause suicide in these people. The purpose of this study was to investigate the mediating role of help-seeking behaviors in relationship between loneliness and self-concealment with suicidal thoughts in university students. The research method was descriptive and research population included all Shahrekord azad university students in academic year 2019-2020 that among them, selected 200 participants by using of available sampling method. Data collection tools were Beck's standard scale of suicide ideation, Fischer & Farina Help-Seeking Scale, Asher and collage Loneliness Scale and Larson & Chastain Self-Concealment Scale. Data were analyzed by using of path analysis. The findings indicated that research model had a goodness of fit. According to the findings, both loneliness and self-concealment had significant relationship with suicidal thoughts by mediate role of help-seeking behaviors. Collectively, feelings of loneliness and self-concealment can have a negative effect on seeking psychological help and reinforce suicidal thoughts.



KEYWORDS: Loneliness, self-concealment, suicidal thoughts, help-seeking