|
Citation
|
Talas R, Button M, Doyle M, Das J. Policing Soc. 2021; 31(3): 321-336.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This paper addresses mental health and wellbeing among security operatives in the UK using a mixed-methods approach of survey questionnaire and interviews. The survey questionnaires were designed using three hybrid surveys: Warwick-Edinburgh Mental Wellbeing Scale; The Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C); and CAGE-AID as a screen for substance misuse. The survey questionnaires were distributed with the support of the Security Industry Authority and the GMB Union and 754 completed surveys were returned and 15 interviews conducted.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
abuse; mental health; post-traumatic stress disorder (PSTD); Private security; violence; wellbeing