Abstract

Drowsy driving is a significant crash risk factor. In 2006-2012, 22.5% of all crashes and 33.3% of fatal crashes were caused by drowsy driving in South Korea. This study examined driver, vehicle, road, weather, and temporal characteristics associated with drowsy-driving crashes in South Korea. This study found that drowsy-driving crashes were often caused by drivers in their thirties through fifties unlike the United States and other Western countries. The multinomial logit model on the crash severity of drowsy-driving crashes showed that older drivers age 60+, male drivers, and vans were more likely to be involved in fatal crashes. Also, the fatal crashes were more likely to occur in work zones, freeway segments with concrete barriers or no shoulder, and the month of August. These findings indicate that it is critical to implement road safety measures, such as rumble strips, in work zones and the areas with a high frequency of drowsy-driving crashes as well as safe and accommodating rest areas to prevent drowsy driving.

