SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zou Q, Fernandes DS, Chen S. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(3): 318-339.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19439962.2019.1634661

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

With many people using subways at the same time, subway stations must be appropriately designed to allow people to move smoothly and safely during daily operation and emergency evacuation. The present study carries out an agent-based modeling (ABM) of people from trains and platforms in a typical subway station in normal and evacuation scenarios. Developed based on the NetLogo platform, the proposed model enables defining normal and emergency scenarios with realistic considerations of some critical parameters, including number of trains; number of passengers, stairs, ticket gates, exits; passenger destination choices; and possible delaying of exiting the train and station. Comparative studies of normal and emergency situations are conducted on a prototype subway station. Parametric investigations show different impacts of some key parameters on evacuation time and delay and provide some valuable insights for understanding the potential causes of delay of evacuations and possible improvements of the subway station design in terms of emergency response. By adopting site- and event-specific parameters of the station and emergency event, future customized analyses can be conducted based on the proposed model to help design and implement more optimized and tailored emergency response plans and srategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Agent-based simulation; emergency; evacuation; platform; subway; train

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print