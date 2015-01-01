Abstract

Wyoming has one of the highest truck cash rates in the United States. Three safety agencies in the state, theWyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), and the Wyoming Trucking Association (WTA), coordinated to identify three zones throughout Wyoming with high truck traffic with the objective of improving road safety in the state. The literature review indicated that the previous violations can be used to predict future offenses and crashes. Therefore, violation data, in addition to crash data, were used to identify the performance of WHP in identification of the groups at higher risks of future offenses and crashes. Descriptive and statistical analyses were performed across different temporal, environmental, driver, and roadway characteristics to identify the areas where the three organizations should allocate or shift their resources. The results of the descriptive analyses showed that adverse weather condition variables are some of the areas where the agencies should emphasize their resources. The results of statistical modeling indicated that weather and road conditions, gender, and age are some of the factors that contribute to truck-related crashes. Although much research has been conducted by using crash data to identify the underlying contributory factors to truck crashes, little has been done in identifying preventive measures that could be taken by the safety agencies based upon crash and violation data. The study methodology can be implemented by other states to inform governing entities regarding a potentially more efficient use of resources in particular areas.

