Cong H, Shi X, Cooper J, Ye Z, Suo Z, Zhao X, Ye Z, Chen C. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2021; 13(5): 503-524.
(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study consisted of a stated-preference questionnaire survey to investigate road rage among Chinese drivers. A total of 5157 Chinese drivers completed the survey. The Driving Anger Scale (DAS) and Driving Anger Expression Inventory (DAX) were used to measure road rage under various anger-provoking situations. Meanwhile, the theory of planned behavior (TPB) was adopted to explore respondents' attitudinal perception towards road rage behaviors. Three TPB variables, i.e., behavioral attitude (BA), subjective norm (SN), and perceived behavioral control (PBC), were used to describe drivers' perceived anger levels, driving habits, self-efficacy, and perceived controllability of road rage, respectively. Additionally, aggressive reaction (AR) was introduced to describe drivers' inclination to express road rage. Then, descriptive analyses were performed to examine the connection between individual characteristics on road rage.
driving anger; structural equation model; theory of planned behavior; traffic safety