Journal Article

Citation

Du F, Mao L, Wang J. J. Transp. Geogr. 2021; 92: 103023.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2021.103023

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

People's travel mode choices can vary significantly by age group due to different influencing factors, but relevant research on health-related travel is scarce. In this study, we explored and compared the determinants of travel mode choice for healthcare-seeking non-elderly and elderly patients in Beijing, China. A multinomial logit model was used to analyze data from a recent healthcare-seeking behavior survey. The results show that increased age discourages car use and slightly prompts non-motorized travel in the non-elderly, but has the opposite effect in the elderly group. Household income has a negative effect on non-motorized travel in the non-elderly, but a positive effect in elderly patients. Highly mixed land use, intensive urban development, and difficulty in parking discourage non-elderly patients from traveling by car, but none of these factors have a significant effect on the elderly. Our findings shed light on the unique transportation demands for different age cohorts and inform the creation of age-specific interventions to improve overall access to health.


Language: en

Keywords

Elderly mobility; Health accessibility; Healthcare-seeking behavior; Travel mode choice; Trip characteristics

