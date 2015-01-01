|
Hosseinzadeh A, Algomaiah M, Kluger R, Li Z. J. Transp. Geogr. 2021; 92: 103016.
Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing
Shared e-scooters have become a common mode of transportation in many cities around the world. E-sooters provide convenient and quick rides for short distances and can act as a connection for first/last mile trips. To date, limited studies have explored the spatial variation of e-scooter trips and there is knowledge to be gained by investigating variables associated with e-scooter trip generation. This study implemented a spatial analysis approach, Geographical Weighted Regression (GWR), to explore how factors relating to demographics, density, diversity, design, urbanism scores, distance to transit and other transportation-related variables influence e-scooter trips in Louisville, KY. More than 400,000 e-scooter trips across 159 Traffic Analysis Zones (TAZs) were included in the study.
E-scooter sharing system; Geographically weighted regression; Micromobility; Shared -scooter; Spatial analysis