|
Citation
|
Widdowson AO, Siennick SE. J. Res. Crime Delinq. 2021; 58(2): 151-191.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES:Prior research has documented that residential mobility has the potential to trigger both criminal persistence and desistance, with frequent moving often predicting persistence and long-distance moving predicting desistance. However, less work has considered this possibility during the transition to adulthood. To address this shortcoming, we assessed the effects of different residential moves on offending during this period in the life course.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
desistance from crime; residential mobility; transition to adulthood